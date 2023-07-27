Get our free mobile app

The Back-To-School bell will be ringing soon and for parents completing the checklist of things to do before their kids walk through those school doors can be daunting. Especially if your child is a new student.

What classes will they be taking, who are the teachers, which activities are available, do they have the right supplies, and what about lunch options? These may be trivial for some. But there are other things that need to be covered.

Does your child have the required immunizations to attend school in your state? Or, will you ask for an exemption?

State law varies around the country not for just children attending public schools but also for those attending private schools and daycare facilities.

As listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), State and local vaccination requirements for daycare and school entry are important tools for maintaining high vaccination coverage rates, and in turn, lower rates of vaccine-preventable diseases.

South Dakota - Requirements for a child entering Kindergarten and 6th grade, and for first-time students must have the following adequate immunizations against poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, rubeola (measles), rubella, mumps, tetanus, meningitis and varicella (chickenpox).

Minnesota - All students enrolled in grades kindergarten through 12 to show they have received certain immunizations or an exemption. Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), Polio, Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), Hepatitis B (Hep B), Varicella (chickenpox)

Iowa - School-aged children are required to be vaccinated for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Hepatitis-B, Polio, Measles, Rubella, Varicella (Chicken Pox). Older children may need to receive the Meningococcal vaccine as well.

Immunization Exemptions

All school immunization laws grant exemptions to children for medical reasons. There are 44 states and Washington D.C. that grant religious exemptions for people who have religious objections to immunizations.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system