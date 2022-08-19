Scott Frost Continues to Add to Stupidity of Cornhusker Football

The last time the Nebraska Cornhuskers posted a winning record and proceeded to win a bowl game in the same season was two coaches and ten years ago. Bo Pelini (who is a joke in himself) was the last coach to lead the Big Red to such a feat.

Since then, the Huskers have registered an overall record of 43-52 and had one winning season under Mike Riley in 2016. They've lost seven games in a row to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Supposedly, under their newest head man Scott Frost, things were supposed to change. The former Central Florida head coach came to Lincoln in 2018 and has posted a 15-29 record with zero bowl appearances.

If that's not enough for Coach Frost to look bad, wait till you hear what he said in an interview on the Husker's Radio Network about first-year offensive line coach, Donovan Raiola.

As shared by the Omaha World-Herald, Frost claims that Raiola is coaching the group intensely, "To the point that he estimates there are 15-20 vomits every practice from those linemen."

Frost continued:

It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard.

If you know anything about conditioning for sports, you know that vomiting on occasion from high-level conditioning can happen. It's not good when it occurs, but it does happen.

But 15-20 times per practice is just moronic.

As Stack.com says, "There’s no need to make it a habit when you work out. That just means you’re not training intelligently and within your work capacity. If you consistently feel nauseous from your workouts, it’s time to reassess them and maybe scale them back a bit."

Throwing up on a regular basis like that -- especially as an athlete -- isn't good for a variety of reasons. Namely dehydration, loss of electrolytes, and it can be a sign of a concussion. If everyone is throwing up, it wouldn't be a sign to the coaching or athletic training staff that a specific player may have a serious head injury.

As regular guest on Cornstalks and Sports Talk -- David Eickholt from Hawkeye Insider and 247Sports -- said on Twitter:

This isn't the first time a Frost-led Nebraska team has looked ridiculous in how it takes care of its players, either.

In his first year as the head man in Lincoln, two players were hospitalized after winter workouts for rhabdomyolysis (rhabdo), which the CDC describes as "a serious medical condition that can be fatal or result in permanent disability. Rhabdo occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. These substances can damage the heart and kidneys and cause permanent disability or even death."

Scott Frost not only isn't capable of winning at Nebraska, but he's also repeatedly put the health of his players in jeopardy.

