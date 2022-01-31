Scotty McCreery to The District in Sioux Falls

Scotty McCreery is set to play The District in Sioux Falls with his Same Truck Tour. See Scotty McCreery Saturday, February 5th, 2022 along with special guests Tenille Arts and King Calaway.

Tickets for the show are on sale right now so scoop yours up.

McCreery won American Idol as a 16-year-old when he beat Lauren Alaina for the title. When it comes to great voices in country music, Scotty certainly fills that bill perfectly. This should be a great show for The District.

Listen to The New 99-1 AND 100.5 Kickin' Country to win tickets to the show!

After winning Season Ten of American Idol in 2011, McCreery made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist ever, to have his debut album enter at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Clear as Day was certified Platinum for sales of one million units in just 13 weeks

and became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011.

The singles “I Love You This Big' and “The Trouble with Girls” were also certified Platinum. He won the New Artist of the Year award at both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and the American Country Awards and received the

CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble with Girls.”

