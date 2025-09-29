Another week went by in a flash, and we have quite the shakeup in the latest SD High School football poll.

There were no changes to the #1 teams in any class this week, but there were plenty of movers elsewhere.

Among area teams, Harrisburg, O'Gorman, and Tea are all on the rise this week following wins over the weekend.

Here's a look at the poll:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (19) 5-0 115 1

2. Brandon Valley (5) 5-0 101 2

3. Harrisburg 4-1 62 4

4. O’Gorman 3-2 54 5

5. Jefferson 3-2 28 3

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (22) 4-1 118 1

2. Huron (2) 4-1 97 2

3. Pierre 3-2 64 3

4. Tea Area 4-1 49 5

5. Sturgis 3-2 12 4

Receiving votes: Spearfish 11, Brookings 9,

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (24) 5-0 120 1

2. Dell Rapids 4-1 79 3

3. Madison 4-1 73 2

4. West Central 4-1 60 4

5. Tri-Valley 4-1 18 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 10.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (20) 5-0 116 1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 5-0 92 3

3. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5-0 65 5

4. Mobridge-Pollock 5-0 54 4

5. Wagner 5-1 27 2

Receiving votes: Deuel 4, Clark/Willow Lake 2.

Class 9AA

1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (21) 5-0 117 1

2. Hamlin (3) 6-0 96 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-1 69 3

4. Hill City 6-0 44 4

5. Parkston 4-1 30 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 2, Viborg-Hurley 2.

Class 9A

1. Wall (23) 5-0 119 1

2. Warner (1) 5-0 92 2

3. Alcester-Hudson 5-1 69 3

4. Platte-Geddes 6-0 47 4

5. Howard 4-1 29 5

Receiving votes: Centerville 2, Ipswich 2.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (18) 5-0 113 1

2. Avon (5) 5-0 94 2

3. St. Mary’s (1) 5-0 81 3

4. Faulkton Area 2-3 27 5

5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-2 24 4

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lutheran 21.

