SDSU head coach TJ Otzelberger has added a very familiar face to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Reed Tellinghuisen, who just finished his playing career at South Dakota State will now be staying in Brookings as a part of the basketball program in his new capacity.

Tellinghuisen had some big moments as a Jackrabbit, contributing on multiple facets all while making the most three pointers in SDSU men's basketball history.

In addition to Tellinghuisen joining the staff, Otzelberger announced the hiring of Curtis Weathers as a full time assistant coach as well.