SDSU Football Outlasts Sacramento State, Villanova Next

It was once again a great Saturday for South Dakota State football fans as the Jackrabbits went out west and captured a big win.

SDSU defeated Sacramento State 24-19 on Saturday night, picking up a huge road win and advancing to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

The Jacks jumped out to an early lead and were up 24-3 at halftime before Sacramento State came roaring back in the second half.

SDSU was able to get a couple of late stops and run some clock themselves to secure the second-round victory.

Up next for SDSU will be a trip to Philadelphia to take on Villanova this coming Saturday at 1 PM central time.

If SDSU is able to win against Villanova, they will once again advance to the semi-finals of the FCS Playoffs as they did in the Spring where they fell in the National

For more information on the SDSU Jackrabbit football team, their current roster, and their upcoming matchup against Villanova, you can visit their website.