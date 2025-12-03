Both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes took care of business at home last weekend in the opening round of the FCS playoffs, and now will venture out on the road this weekend.

SDSU travels to Missoula to take on the 3rd-seeded Montana Grizzlies, while USD heads to Macon, Georgia to take on the 6th-seeded Mercer Bears.

This time of year with even more eyes and ears on FCS football, Vegas typically puts out spreads on the games the rest of the way.

That's the case this weekend, where we have spreads and odds out for all eight contests.

Here's a look at the spreads, odds, and schedules for each game this weekend:

*Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/3/2025 and subject to change.

Saturday, December 6th

11:00am Kickoff Times

#12 Villanova @ #5 Lehigh (-4.5) - O/U 46.5

#11 South Dakota @ #6 Mercer (-6.5) - O/U 56.5

12:00pm Kickoff Times

#10 Abilene Christian @ #7 Stephen F. Austin (-4) - O/U 49.5

North Dakota @ #4 Tarleton State (-6) - O/U 59.5

Illinois State @ #1 North Dakota State (-23.5) - O/U 53.5

1:00pm Kickoff Times

Yale @ #2 Montana State (-22.5) - O/U 57.5

#14 South Dakota State @ #3 Montana (-1.5) - O/U 55.5

#9 Rhode Island @ #8 UC Davis (-5.5) - O/U 55.5

For full previews of both the Jacks and Yotes games this weekend, visit their official sites below.

