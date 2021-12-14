SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier Gets Contract Extension
John Stiegelmeier has been building the South Dakota State football program for decades and now has the security once again to be doing it for the next five years.
Coach Stiegelmeier was rewarded with a contract extension on Monday to continue to lead the SDSU football team until at least 2025.
That extension adds on to his current contract that was signed in 2018 as the Jacks find themselves once again in the mix to win a National Championship.
Not only are the Jacks having success this year, they have made four of the last five semi-final games in the FCS Playoffs.
In a statement released by the Athletic Department, Coach Stiegelmeier is very excited about the extension and his future with the program.
"Laurie and I want to thank President Barry Dunn and Justin Sell for believing in us. By extending my contract, we again feel blessed to be part of this great institution and our football program. We look forward to many special years ahead."
Not only is Coach Stiegelmeier excited about the future, SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell is certainly happy as well.
"John has created a championship culture in our football program that carries over to all areas of the student-athlete experience. The sustained success of Jackrabbit Football can be largely attributed to his steady hand in developing and leading young men and coaches of character."
SDSU will look to get back to the National Championship as they face off against Montana State this week in the FCS Playoff semi-final.
For more information on the SDSU football team, their current roster and other news surrounding the South Dakota State Athletic Department, you can visit their site.
