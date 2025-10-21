The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are in the midst of prep for the Dakota Marker game on Saturday, and it's safe to say that they have some uncertainty at Quarterback.

Starting QB Chase Mason went down early in Saturday's win at Murray State with an injury, and its uncertain at this point whether or not he will play.

Mason was relieved by Luke Marbel, who performed well in the win against the Racers.

Coach Dan Jackson offered up these thoughts to begin the week of prep on the status of Mason for Saturday:

Thus far this season, Mason is 7-0 as a starter, has completed 66% of his passes, and has 11 touchdowns against just 1 interception. On the ground, Mason has run for 165 yards and 4 scores.

If Mason can't give it a go, Redshirt Freshman Luke Marbel will presumably be the starter for the Jacks. Here's what Jackson had to say about Marbel's performance Saturday, as well as how he fits into the offense:

The Jackrabbits and Bison meet in the Dakota Marker on Saturday in what will be a primetime game on ESPNU. Coverage begins at 7:00 from Brookings, as both teams gear up for a marquee showdown that will have a massive impact on the conference hierarchy, as well as postseason seeding in the weeks to come.

