2025 MVFC Preview: Are South Dakota or SDSU Predicted to Win it?
It's really anyone's guess as to who comes out on top in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season.
This offseason, there was a ton of change and turnover among many programs within the conference, and both of our in-state schools underwent a coaching change.
USD has the benefit of some marquee returners, including Quarterback Aidan Bouman and Running Back Charles Pierre Jr., but is it enough to earn them their first ever outright MVFC title?
It's a similar story up in Brookings, where Coach Dan Jackson takes over the reins of the program, while a lot will ride on the arm (and the legs) of new Quarterback Chase Mason.
READ MORE: FCS, DII, and NAIA: Ultimate List of South Dakota CFB Schedules
FCS Football Central is working to preview each and every conference at that level ahead of the season, and their 2025 preview is now out.
Here's a bit from the preview as well as their final preseason poll:
The quarterback turnover at North Dakota State and South Dakota State will steal the headlines, but there's no shortage of compelling storylines across the conference ahead of the 2025 season.
Will South Dakota be able to capitalize on back-to-back playoff appearances under new head coach Travis Johansen? What should the expectations be at South Dakota State after the unexpected departure of head coach Jimmy Rogers? Can Youngstown State or North Dakota find enough defensive consistency to emerge as dark horse contenders?
Predicted Order of Finish
1. North Dakota State
2. South Dakota State
3. South Dakota
4. Southern Illinois
5. Illinois State
T6. North Dakota
T6. Youngstown State
8. Northern Iowa
9. Indiana State
10. Murray State
Not the Bison AGAIN! There's no doubt it will be a slugfest atop the conference this Fall. Both the Jacks and Yotes will surely be in the mix, but good luck projecting the finishes now with any success.
As they say, 'that's why they play the games.' To the victor go the spoils.
The Jackrabbits open up the 2025 campaign with a home game against Sacramento State on Saturday, August 30th, while the Coyotes travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones that same day.
For more on both schools, visit their official sites below.
Sources: SI.com - FCS Football Central, GoJacks and GoYotes
The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles?
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
A Look at all 13 South Dakota State WBB Tournament Appearances
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien