It's really anyone's guess as to who comes out on top in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season.

This offseason, there was a ton of change and turnover among many programs within the conference, and both of our in-state schools underwent a coaching change.

USD has the benefit of some marquee returners, including Quarterback Aidan Bouman and Running Back Charles Pierre Jr., but is it enough to earn them their first ever outright MVFC title?

It's a similar story up in Brookings, where Coach Dan Jackson takes over the reins of the program, while a lot will ride on the arm (and the legs) of new Quarterback Chase Mason.

FCS Football Central is working to preview each and every conference at that level ahead of the season, and their 2025 preview is now out.

Here's a bit from the preview as well as their final preseason poll:

