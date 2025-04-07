South Dakota State Football Spring Game is Saturday

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program puts their new era on display this weekend with their annual spring game in Brookings.

The Jackrabbits, who finished last season with a final mark of 12-3, officially open the on-field era under new Coach Dan Jackson on Saturday.

Here's the official post from the program:

There will be a lot of new faces this year within the program, including big changes at notable positions such as quarterback, running back, linebacker, and cornerback.

Longtime signal caller Mark Gronowski transferred to Iowa this offseason, so fans will get their first look at Chase Mason as the starter this weekend.

The Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex will play host to Saturday's Spring Game, which begins at 11:30am in Brookings. Admission is free and no tickets are needed to attend.

Don't miss out on your chance to check out the new era of Jackrabbit football in person this weekend!

Source: Go Jacks

