The SDSU Jackrabbit Women's Basketball team is once again expected to vie for the Summit League Tournament crown next week in Sioux Falls.

The team is 12-2 in Summit League play with just two games to go in the season but have been bitten by the injury bug once again.

On Tuesday morning, Coach Aaron Johnston confirmed that a pair of players would be out for the remainder of the season.

Coach AJ indicated that both Sophomore Katie Vasecka and Freshman Abby Hoselton would miss the rest of the year.

Here's how Coach AJ described the tough break on Tuesday's edition of Overtime with Bert Remien:

The Jackrabbits will surely miss both players down the stretch. Hoselton logged limited minutes as a freshman, but Vasecka started 20 games, and was fourth on the team in scoring average. She was third on the team with an average of 25.1 minutes per game.

The Jackrabbits, currently the 2-seed in conference, travel to take on NDSU in Fargo on Wednesday Night before concluding the regular season on Saturday at home against USD.

For the latest on the Jackrabbits, visit their official site below.

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11 am - 1 pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO.

Source: GoJacks.com