SDSU, South Dakota Load Up on Summit League Preseason Honors

Tuesday was Summit League Basketball media day in Sioux Falls, and the conference unveiled its preseason poll and several other preseason honors.

SDSU Women's basketball was once again picked to be the class of the conference, while UMKC nabbed the top spot in the Men's preseason poll.

As for the individual player accolades, standout Brooklyn Meyer of SDSU was named the Women's Preseason Player of the Year, while Oral Roberts' Issac McBride was selected on the Men's side.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the preseason list for Summit League Women's hoops:

2024-25 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State*

2024-25 Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Jordan Jones, Denver, G (16.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg)#

Taleyah Jones, Oral Roberts (18.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg)#

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, Jr., G (15.6 ppg; 7.1 rpg; 5.0 apg)#

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State (18.7 ppg/7.8 rpg)#

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State, Jr., G (13.7 ppg/4.4 apg)#

Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts, Gr., F (11.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg)#

2024-25 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Grace Cave, Omaha, Sr., G (14.0 ppg, 3.8 apg)#

Jade Hill, St. Thomas, Sr., G (13.1 ppg, 4.1 apg)#

Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts, RJr., G (13.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg)#

Amber Scalia, St. Thomas, Jr., G (16.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg)#

Haleigh Timmer, South Dakota State, Jr., G (12.1 ppg; 3.6 rpg)**

#stats from 2023-24 Summit League games

**stats from 2022-23 Summit League games

*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

2024-25 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2023-24 Record (SL) 1. South Dakota State 562 (34) 27-6 (16-0) 2. Oral Roberts 479 (1) 22-12 (13-3) 3. North Dakota State 427 (1) 21-11 (11-5) 4. South Dakota 363 23-13 (9-7) 5. St. Thomas 336 15-16 (7-9) 6. Denver 220 8-22 (5-11) 7. North Dakota 188 9-21 (5-11) 8. Kansas City 144 12-20 (3-13) 9. Omaha 116 8-23 (3-13)

And here's the Men's info ahead of the season:

2024-25 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Kendall Blue, St. Thomas, (11.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg)#

Jamar Brown, Kansas City, Sr., G (16.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg)#

Treysen Eaglestaff, North Dakota, Jr., G (12.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg)#

Amar Kuljuhovic, North Dakota, Sr., F (9.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg)#

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (20.0 ppg, 3.1 apg)#

Kaleb Stewart, South Dakota, Sr., G (15.6 ppg; 1.6 apg)#

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State (7.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg)**

DeAndre Craig, Denver (5.5 ppg, 2.6 apg)#

Kalen Garry, South Dakota State (5.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg)#

Marquel Sutton, Omaha (14.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg)#

Jacari White, North Dakota State (11.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg)#

*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team

#stats are from 2023-24 Summit League games

**stats are from 2023-24 Pac 12 conference games

2024-25 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2023-24 Record (SL) 1. Kansas City 514 (17) 16-16 (10-6) 2. South Dakota State 474 (12) 22-13 (12-4) 3. North Dakota State 384 (3) 15-17 (8-8) 4. St. Thomas 308 20-13 (9-7) 5. Oral Roberts 305 (2) 12-19 (5-11) 6. North Dakota 283 (1) 18-14 (10-6) 7. South Dakota 250 (1) 12-20 (5-11) 8. Omaha 159 15-18 (7-9) 9. Denver 158 17-17 (6-10)

Don't miss out on any of the action this season. To view the entirety of the Jackrabbits or Coyotes schedules, visit the team's official sites below.

Sources: The Summit League, GoYotes and GoJacks