SDSU, South Dakota Load Up on Summit League Preseason Honors
Tuesday was Summit League Basketball media day in Sioux Falls, and the conference unveiled its preseason poll and several other preseason honors.
SDSU Women's basketball was once again picked to be the class of the conference, while UMKC nabbed the top spot in the Men's preseason poll.
As for the individual player accolades, standout Brooklyn Meyer of SDSU was named the Women's Preseason Player of the Year, while Oral Roberts' Issac McBride was selected on the Men's side.
Here's the preseason list for Summit League Women's hoops:
2024-25 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State*
2024-25 Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Jordan Jones, Denver, G (16.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg)#
Taleyah Jones, Oral Roberts (18.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg)#
Grace Larkins, South Dakota, Jr., G (15.6 ppg; 7.1 rpg; 5.0 apg)#
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State (18.7 ppg/7.8 rpg)#
Paige Meyer, South Dakota State, Jr., G (13.7 ppg/4.4 apg)#
Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts, Gr., F (11.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg)#
2024-25 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Grace Cave, Omaha, Sr., G (14.0 ppg, 3.8 apg)#
Jade Hill, St. Thomas, Sr., G (13.1 ppg, 4.1 apg)#
Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts, RJr., G (13.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg)#
Amber Scalia, St. Thomas, Jr., G (16.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg)#
Haleigh Timmer, South Dakota State, Jr., G (12.1 ppg; 3.6 rpg)**
#stats from 2023-24 Summit League games
**stats from 2022-23 Summit League games
*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
2024-25 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2023-24 Record (SL)
|1.
|South Dakota State
|562 (34)
|27-6 (16-0)
|2.
|Oral Roberts
|479 (1)
|22-12 (13-3)
|3.
|North Dakota State
|427 (1)
|21-11 (11-5)
|4.
|South Dakota
|363
|23-13 (9-7)
|5.
|St. Thomas
|336
|15-16 (7-9)
|6.
|Denver
|220
|8-22 (5-11)
|7.
|North Dakota
|188
|9-21 (5-11)
|8.
|Kansas City
|144
|12-20 (3-13)
|9.
|Omaha
|116
|8-23 (3-13)
And here's the Men's info ahead of the season:
2024-25 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Issac McBride, Oral Roberts
Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Kendall Blue, St. Thomas, (11.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg)#
Jamar Brown, Kansas City, Sr., G (16.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg)#
Treysen Eaglestaff, North Dakota, Jr., G (12.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg)#
Amar Kuljuhovic, North Dakota, Sr., F (9.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg)#
Issac McBride, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (20.0 ppg, 3.1 apg)#
Kaleb Stewart, South Dakota, Sr., G (15.6 ppg; 1.6 apg)#
Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Oscar Cluff, South Dakota State (7.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg)**
DeAndre Craig, Denver (5.5 ppg, 2.6 apg)#
Kalen Garry, South Dakota State (5.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg)#
Marquel Sutton, Omaha (14.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg)#
Jacari White, North Dakota State (11.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg)#
*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team
#stats are from 2023-24 Summit League games
**stats are from 2023-24 Pac 12 conference games
2024-25 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2023-24 Record (SL)
|1.
|Kansas City
|514 (17)
|16-16 (10-6)
|2.
|South Dakota State
|474 (12)
|22-13 (12-4)
|3.
|North Dakota State
|384 (3)
|15-17 (8-8)
|4.
|St. Thomas
|308
|20-13 (9-7)
|5.
|Oral Roberts
|305 (2)
|12-19 (5-11)
|6.
|North Dakota
|283 (1)
|18-14 (10-6)
|7.
|South Dakota
|250 (1)
|12-20 (5-11)
|8.
|Omaha
|159
|15-18 (7-9)
|9.
|Denver
|158
|17-17 (6-10)
Don't miss out on any of the action this season. To view the entirety of the Jackrabbits or Coyotes schedules, visit the team's official sites below.
Sources: The Summit League, GoYotes and GoJacks