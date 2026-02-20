Just a few short weeks ago, we learned that the North Dakota State Bison football program was making the immediate jump to the FBS and the Mountain West.

The move left the Bison's former conference, the MVFC, scrambling schedule-wise to adjust over the past few weeks.

The adjustments have been made, and the 2026 MVFC Conference slate is officially here, and it will feature a very spooky game for the Jacks and Yotes.

SDSU and USD will collide on Halloween this Fall in Brookings for their annual rivalry tilt on the gridiron.

Here's a look at the full conference schedule that was released on Friday:

Sept. 26

Illinois State at UNI

North Dakota at Indiana State

Southern Illinois at Murray State

South Dakota at Youngstown State

Oct. 3

South Dakota State at Illinois State

Indiana State at South Dakota

Murray State at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois

Oct. 10

Youngstown State at Indiana State

Murray State at South Dakota State

North Dakota at UNI

Southern Illinois at South Dakota

Oct. 17

Illinois State at Southern Illinois

South Dakota at Murray State

South Dakota State at North Dakota

UNI at Youngstown State

Oct. 24

Indiana State at Illinois State

North Dakota at South Dakota

UNI at Southern Illinois

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Oct. 31

Murray State at Illinois State

Indiana State at UNI

North Dakota at Youngstown State

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Nov. 7

Illinois State at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at Indiana State

Youngstown State at Murray State

South Dakota State at UNI

Nov. 14

Illinois State at Youngstown State

Murray State at Indiana State

UNI at South Dakota

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Nov. 21

South Dakota at Illinois State

Indiana State at South Dakota State

UNI at Murray State

Southern Illinois at North Dakota

South Dakota State holds an all-time series lead of 58-53-7, but the series has been 3-3 over the past 6 meetings. From 2001-2018, the Jackrabbits won 10 straight in the series.

For the latest on the Jackrabbits and the Coyotes, and the schedules for the 2026 seasons, visit their official sites below.

Sources: Valley-Football.org, GoJacks and GoYotes