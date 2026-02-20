A Spooky Good Time: SDSU to Host USD on Halloween This Fall
Just a few short weeks ago, we learned that the North Dakota State Bison football program was making the immediate jump to the FBS and the Mountain West.
The move left the Bison's former conference, the MVFC, scrambling schedule-wise to adjust over the past few weeks.
The adjustments have been made, and the 2026 MVFC Conference slate is officially here, and it will feature a very spooky game for the Jacks and Yotes.
SDSU and USD will collide on Halloween this Fall in Brookings for their annual rivalry tilt on the gridiron.
Here's a look at the full conference schedule that was released on Friday:
Sept. 26
Illinois State at UNI
North Dakota at Indiana State
Southern Illinois at Murray State
South Dakota at Youngstown State
Oct. 3
South Dakota State at Illinois State
Indiana State at South Dakota
Murray State at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Southern Illinois
Oct. 10
Youngstown State at Indiana State
Murray State at South Dakota State
North Dakota at UNI
Southern Illinois at South Dakota
Oct. 17
Illinois State at Southern Illinois
South Dakota at Murray State
South Dakota State at North Dakota
UNI at Youngstown State
Oct. 24
Indiana State at Illinois State
North Dakota at South Dakota
UNI at Southern Illinois
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Oct. 31
Murray State at Illinois State
Indiana State at UNI
North Dakota at Youngstown State
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Nov. 7
Illinois State at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at Indiana State
Youngstown State at Murray State
South Dakota State at UNI
Nov. 14
Illinois State at Youngstown State
Murray State at Indiana State
UNI at South Dakota
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Nov. 21
South Dakota at Illinois State
Indiana State at South Dakota State
UNI at Murray State
Southern Illinois at North Dakota
--
South Dakota State holds an all-time series lead of 58-53-7, but the series has been 3-3 over the past 6 meetings. From 2001-2018, the Jackrabbits won 10 straight in the series.
For the latest on the Jackrabbits and the Coyotes, and the schedules for the 2026 seasons, visit their official sites below.
Sources: Valley-Football.org, GoJacks and GoYotes
