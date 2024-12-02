SDSU, South Dakota Gear Up for FCS Playoff Matchups Sat.

Both South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota football programs earned first-round byes in the FCS playoffs.

Over the weekend, both programs enjoyed some well-earned rest ahead of their matchups this coming Saturday.

Both teams were awaiting confirmation of their opponents in the second round, and now we know who both the Jacks and Yotes will face.

Here are all of the details for this Saturday's matchups:

#14 Montana Grizzlies (9-4) @ #3 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-2)

1:00 kickoff time - Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

ESPN+ TV Broadcast - Jackrabbit Sports Network from Learfield (Radio)

All-Time Series - Montana leads 8-1

Last Meeting - SDSU def. Montana in FCS National Title Game - 23-3 (1/7/2024)

The Winner Faces - The Winner of #6 Incarnate Word and #11 Villanova

#13 Tarleton State Texans (10-3) @ #4 South Dakota Coyotes (9-2)

2:00 kickoff time - The DakotaDome

ESPN+ TV Broadcast - Coyote Sports Network from Learfield (Radio)

All-Time Series - First ever meeting

The Winner Faces - The Winner of #5 UC-Davis and #12 Illinois State

Here's a look at the updated FCS playoff bracket. Don't miss out on any of this weekend's action. For more on both of the matchups, visit the programs official sites below!

Sources: GoJacks and GoYotes

