SDSU Wins First Ever Outright MVFC Title, Awaits Bracket Release

Since joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2008, the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has had a ton of success. One small thing that was missing from that success was an outright conference title.

This season, the program took that step forward, with plenty more goals ahead.

For the first time in program history, the 10-1 Jackrabbits took home their first ever outright MVFC title with a sterling 8-0 mark in conference play.

In 2016, the program had a two-way tie share of the conference title with North Dakota State, and in 2020, it was a three-way tie at the top with North Dakota and Missouri State.

Now, it's at least one week off for the Jacks, who await all teams finishing their regular season before the FCS Football playoff bracket will be revealed on Sunday.

The reveal is set for Sunday at 11:30 am and will be aired on ESPNU.

Last season, SDSU earned an at-large bid to the postseason tournament, and took down UC-Davis, Sacramento State, and Villanova before ultimately falling in the semifinal round to Montana State 31-17.

The Jackrabbits have been a top the rankings for the FCS since winning over rival and then-number-one North Dakota State 23-21 back on October 15th.

Since that time, the Jacks have reeled off four straight wins and currently sit as the favorites for the top overall seed in the FCS playoffs.

The last time that the SDSU football program had the number one overall seed was in 2020, when the team advanced to the national title game, ultimately falling 23-21 to Sam Houston State.

There are already many firsts about this season for South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football, and we'll just have to wait and see what other accomplishments are in store as we learn of the postseason bracket on Sunday.

Sources: MVFC Wikipedia, GoJacks.com, and NCAA.com