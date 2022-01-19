Search Begins for Augustana University Men’s Hockey Head Coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana Athletics has partnered with Bowlsby Sports Advisors in its national search for the inaugural head coach for the Augustana men's hockey program.

"The excitement in our community continues to grow for Augustana hockey, and the first head coach is such an important position," Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said. "This leader will play a key role in setting the foundation for the program and helping Augustana continue to reach the strategic goals within the Viking Bold plan."

"We look forward to bringing in an exceptional leader to start our men's hockey program," said Josh Morton, Augustana Director of Athletics. "By hiring a head coach before this summer, we are giving the individual a chance to recruit and build a program before we start competing for more than a year later."

Get our free mobile app

Formally announced in October, the Viking hockey program will take to the ice for its first season in October 2023 and play its games on the ice of soon-to-be-built Midco Arena on the corner for 33rd St. and Grange Ave. on the campus of Augustana.

The announcement of men's hockey was another step forward in accomplishing goals set forth in Augustana's strategic plan Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030. The plan includes an effort to provide student-athletes the opportunity to compete at a higher level, elevate the university's profile and inspire Sioux Falls to enthusiastically embrace Augustana University as its hometown team by serving the community and integrating its mission with the community's needs.

In addition to the partnership with Bowlsby Sports Advisors, a search committee began meeting last fall with an expected hire of the head coach by June 1, 2022.

Submissions are also being accepted for the Augustana Hockey Season Ticket Interest List. Fans interested in season tickets are encouraged to submit their contact information and desired number of tickets in the form provided at goaugie.com/HockeyTickets.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.