It's hard to imagine how someone as successful as Denver Bronco's quarterback Russell Wilson lives. However, now you kind of can as you can see inside the $28 million dollar mansion he and his wife have just put on the market.

I saw this exotic mansion on Pricey Pads. It's 905 Shoreland Drive SE in Bellevue, Washington. As Pricey Pads mentioned, Russell Wilson and wife Ciara moved to Colorado after he was traded to the Broncos and this is the incredible estate they've just put back on the market. Talk about lifestyles of the rich and famous.

The listing on Realtor has an intimidating list of what's included:

20-ft tall entry rotunda; 2 dining spaces; epicurean kitchen with 8-burner stove + 14-ft prep island; pro gym off the 3-bay garage. Upper level has 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 balconies, 200+ square feet of closet space, 1 Hollywood-worthy glam room. Lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 cinema, 1 dance/yoga studio, a 3-story elevator and 3 large play spaces. The exterior has 3 patios, 12 parking spots, a 2-story treehouse, 3-slip dock, 2 jet ski lifts.

See the glamourous life of Russell and Ciara Wilson for yourself with pics that Pricey Pads say were taken by Andrew Webb of Clarity Northwest Photography.

See Inside Broncos QB Russell Wilson's $28 Million Dollar Mansion

If you have $28 million dollars (plus tax) to spare, you can live in the footsteps of Russell Wilson. Check out the Realtor listing for even more pics of what it's like to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

