Denver Broncos Lose Second Year Defender to Achilles Injury

Injuries stink any of time of the year, but they particularly sting in the heart of the offseason.

That's what the Denver Broncos are dealing with this week, as they've announced that second year linebacker Drew Sanders will miss significant time with an injury.

On Monday evening, the Broncos announced that Sanders had torn his Achilles, and has had surgery to repair the injury.

This will cost the young defender most if not all of the 2024 season:

Sources told ESPN on Monday night Sanders suffered a torn Achilles early on in the team's offseason program in mid-April, as first reported by 9News in Denver. Sanders has had surgery to repair the torn tendon, and his recovery time is expected to be between six and nine months.

It's bad news for a Broncos defense that looks to return to its once-dominant form in 2024.

Sanders didn't set the world on fire as a rookie, but he'll be relied upon as one of the leaders of the new-look defense in Denver.

Last season, he appeared in all 17 games, made 4 starts, and racked up 24 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Broncos defense last season ranked 29th in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed per game.

The Broncos will open the season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 8th, a 3:05 start time.

Source: ESPN on MSN