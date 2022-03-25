Downtown Restaurant Week is a chance for some of the best restaurants in the country (yes, the country!) let alone, Sioux Falls, to show off their amazing food chops! (For some of them, literally!)

It is also an opportunity for Sioux Empire foodies to indulge in a week-long feast- - for the eyes and the body.

No joke, this special event kicks off on April 1 and continues through April 9. And yes, these new foods are only on the menu for a week so the chefs really flex those innovation muscles.

This year's Downtown Restaurant Week participants are:

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Chef Lance’s on Phillips

DaDa Gastropub

Minerva's

Pizza Cheeks

Ode to Food & Drinks

Sunny's Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade Bar

Swamp Daddy's

R Wine Bar

Harvester Kitchen by Bryan

MB Haskett Delicatessen

If you check out the creations these extraordinary restaurants are originating on the Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. Restaurant Week page, you will be drooling before you get halfway through the descriptions!

You can also find out which restaurants are suggesting reservations. Another great idea may be to decide that you'd rather do a Sioux Falls Food Tour. This year they are choosing 3 restaurants for the tour with "roots outside of Sioux Falls" and they promise it will be a memorable evening!

Or plan your own tour and wake up your tastebuds with something fresh, something delicious, and something uniquely Sioux Falls during Restaurant Week downtown.

Just remember to stay away from your bathroom scale and maybe wear your stretchy pants!