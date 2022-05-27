Sensational Sioux Falls Trolley Back On Downtown Streets

How long has the Downtown Trolley been around?

Believe it or not, the Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley has been rolling down our streets for 22 years! And the kickoff of the trolley's summer season is Tuesday, May 31.

Is it expensive to ride?

An all-day excursion will only cost $2 for adults and kids 12 and under are absolutely free!

The Trolley offers a "hop-on, hop-off" historic tour of Sioux Falls. This means you can get off at any trolley stop to explore downtown Sioux Falls on your own.

So how do you continue the tour?

When you've checked out the Sculpture Walk, had a delicious lunch or dinner at one of the amazing eateries, and done all the shopping you want, you just climb back on the trolley at any of the trolley stops.

The trolley makes a loop from Falls Park in the north, down Main Avenue to the Washington Pavilion, and back up Phillips Avenue to Falls Park, stopping along the way at 8th & Railroad Center on East 8th Street. Each loop takes 25-30 minutes. - Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

When does the downtown Sioux Falls Trolley run?

From May 31 to August 28, 2022. It takes a day of rest on Mondays, but is up and going the rest of the week:

Tuesday & Wednesday from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thursday through Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

If you go to the Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley page you will find a downloadable map of the Trolley's route.

Anything else to know?

It's climate-controlled, so you'll stay nice and cool while you're exploring, it is ADA accessible and you can also rent the Downtown Trolley for special events, like wedding transportation or parties.

So make a summer day of it on the Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley, this summer!

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.