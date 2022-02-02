SFPD Tweet Connects ‘Groundhog Day’ Movie to Stolen Cars

It's Groundhog Day as I write this and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter.

Of course, when I hear Groundhog Day, I think of the excellent 1993 movie of the same name starring Bill Murray. If you haven't seen the movie, it revolves around Murray's character who is a TV weatherman. He travels to Punxsutawney to cover the groundhog, but somehow he ends up in a time loop of reliving the same day over and over. Hilarity ensues and you have a movie classic.

Groundhog Day, and the movie, were not lost on the Sioux Falls Police Department. They took to Twitter with a meme of a key moment in the movie where Bill Murray is driving a truck with the Punxsutawney Phil. The meme says, "Don't leave your vehicle unlocked, with the keys inside, it may get stolen."

Get our free mobile app

SFPD has been beating this drum for a long time and maybe they feel like we're living in the movie because people still don't listen to their advice. Their tweet says, "Did you know that a majority of stolen vehicle thefts occur involving unlocked vehicles, with keys left inside, or unlocked vehicles left running and unattended. Protect your property, lock your car, and take your keys (and guns) inside."

When a car is stolen, not only does it directly affect the owner, but eventually, we all will pay in the form of higher insurance rates. Not to mention the danger that can be caused if a gun is stolen from an unlocked car.

How many times does SFPD have to say it before people stop living like this movie and cars stop being stolen because the keys are left inside?