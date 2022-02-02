SFPD Tweet Connects &#8216;Groundhog Day&#8217; Movie to Stolen Cars

SFPD Tweet Connects ‘Groundhog Day’ Movie to Stolen Cars

Getty Images

It's Groundhog Day as I write this and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter.

Of course, when I hear Groundhog Day, I think of the excellent 1993 movie of the same name starring Bill Murray. If you haven't seen the movie, it revolves around Murray's character who is a TV weatherman. He travels to Punxsutawney to cover the groundhog, but somehow he ends up in a time loop of reliving the same day over and over. Hilarity ensues and you have a movie classic.

Groundhog Day, and the movie, were not lost on the Sioux Falls Police Department. They took to Twitter with a meme of a key moment in the movie where Bill Murray is driving a truck with the Punxsutawney Phil. The meme says, "Don't leave your vehicle unlocked, with the keys inside, it may get stolen."

Get our free mobile app

SFPD has been beating this drum for a long time and maybe they feel like we're living in the movie because people still don't listen to their advice. Their tweet says, "Did you know that a majority of stolen vehicle thefts occur involving unlocked vehicles, with keys left inside, or unlocked vehicles left running and unattended. Protect your property, lock your car, and take your keys (and guns) inside."

When a car is stolen, not only does it directly affect the owner, but eventually, we all will pay in the form of higher insurance rates. Not to mention the danger that can be caused if a gun is stolen from an unlocked car.

How many times does SFPD have to say it before people stop living like this movie and cars stop being stolen because the keys are left inside?

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota

Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks
Filed Under: Police, Sioux Falls, Stolen Cars
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top