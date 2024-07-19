Shane Lowry Leads Open, After Cameraman’s Distraction

TROON, Scotland -- Shane Lowry was the early clubhouse leader Friday following his second round at the 152nd Open Championship, but only after he survived a debacle involving a photographer and a spectator on the 11th hole at Royal Troon Golf Club.

Lowry, who started the round one stroke behind Daniel Brown, had a two-stroke lead over the relatively unknown qualifier after posting a 2-under 69 to move to 7 under after 36 holes. Brown shot a 1-over 72.

After safely hitting his tee shot 301 yards down the right side to the 11th hole, Lowry was left with 176 yards to the pin. As Lowry prepared to hit his approach shot, he noticed a photographer standing several yards in front of him.

The photographer raised his camera, and the movement distracted Lowry, he said, causing him to smother his shot out of the high fescue. His ball shot across the fairway and landed in gorse on the left.

Lowry turned his frustration to the photographer, telling him, "Just get outta the way. Just get back there. F---'s sake."

"I did the hard part," Lowry said. "I hit my drive where you could find it, which is obviously a hard thing to do on that hole. I had a nice lie in the rough. I got a little bit distracted on the right just as I was over the shot, and I kind of lost a bit of train of thought. You're so afraid of going right there that I just snagged the club and went left."

Lowry informed the R&A rules official walking with his group that he was hitting a provisional shot in case his ball was lost. He hit a new ball onto the green, about 15 feet past the hole.

That's when the real drama ensued. As Lowry was walking up the fairway, he was informed that a spectator had found his original ball in the gorse. Since his ball wasn't actually lost, he had to take an unplayable lie and identify an acceptable spot to hit from.

Lowry asked for a second official to confirm the ruling. After a 20-minute delay, he took a one-stroke penalty for an unplayable lie and dropped his original ball on trampled rough, two club lengths from the previous spot in the gorse bush. His view of the 11th green was obstructed, and his fourth shot landed short of the green. Lowry two-putted from 33 feet.

Lowry carded pars on each of the next four holes.

Get our free mobile app

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was five shots behind Lowry after posting a 1-under 70 for the second straight round. Scheffler was in a tie for fourth with Billy Horschel (68) and Dean Burmester (69). PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele (72), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Jason Day (68) were among a group at 1 under.

Tiger Woods' major championship season ended with another missed cut in the 152nd Open Championship on Friday, and golf fans won't see him again on the PGA Tour this season.

Woods carded a 6-over 77 in the second round at Royal Troon Golf Club, leaving him with a 36-hole total of 14-over 156.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard