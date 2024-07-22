Xander Schauffele Wins Open Championship

Two months after Schauffele captured his first major championship victory at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, he added a second one Sunday at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club.

On a day when seven golfers started the final round within one shot of leader Billy Horschel, Schauffele was the man holding the Claret Jug at the iconic links course on Scotland's west coast.

He posted a 6-under 65 on Sunday, just like he did in the final round of the PGA Championship, and his 72-hole total of 9-under 275 put him two strokes ahead of Horschel and England's Justin Rose.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Schauffele is the first golfer in the Masters era (since 1934) to have multiple final rounds of 65 or better in majors in the same year. It's the seventh consecutive major won by an American golfer, the longest such streak since they captured 13 straight from 1974 to 1977.

It's the first year since 1982 that U.S. golfers claimed all four majors -- Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, and Bryson DeChambeau captured the U.S. Open.