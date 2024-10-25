Should Minnesota Sign Former Packer Bahktiari Following Injury?

The Minnesota Vikings at 5-2 are still one of the favorites in the NFC this season but are dealing with a crucial injury on their offense.

Left Tackle Christian Darrisaw will miss the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury, and the team must know come together to find the best interim solution at the position.

Does David Quessenberry have what it takes to be the full-time starter? Or does the team need to trade or sign someone new?

Every option is surely on the table for Minnesota, and Sporting News put together a list of a few free agent targets, including a former division rival: David Bakhtiari.

While Bakhtiari surely has some health concerns of his own, if the Vikings wanted to kick the tires; why not?

Here's what Sporting News had to say:

No. 1: David Bakhtiari The Vikings and their fans know this player all too well. He was a dominant force for the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers prior to a rough ACL injury in December of 2020. Bakhtiari has struggled with injuries ever since, ultimately leading to his split from Green Bay after 11 seasons this offseason. Not too long ago, he was playing at a first-team All-Pro level. He’s only 33 and hasn’t yet retired, though he remains unattached to an NFL team.

Other free agents on the list include Donovan Smith, DJ Humphries, Riley Reiff, and Charles Leno Jr.

It's slim pickings at this point on the free agent market, but perhaps the Vikings add via trade as the deadline looms close.

Minnesota is on their 'mini bye' currently ahead of a matchup with Indianapolis next Sunday. The additional time might prove critical for the team in terms of adding (or not adding) to the offensive line as the Darrisaw injury news settles.

