Should You Really Raise A Family In South Dakota?

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have thought more about their own lives, well-being, and new adventures on the horizon. These considerations might even include moving to a new state. When you have a family, identifying a location that will provide the most stable living environment is ultimately your first priority.

Most families move to a new state to transition careers, for better schools, financial stability, and growth, affordability, or just new scenery. When it comes to moving your family, where is the best state to raise a family? Hopefully, South Dakota is right at the top of that list!

Our friends at WalletHub recently conducted a survey of all 50 states to determine the first-rate states to raise a family. One would think the Midwestern states would be at the top of WalletHub's list. Well, three Midwestern states actually cracked the top ten "Best States To Raise A Family" list from WalletHub. How did South Dakota fare in this survey? Unfortunately, not in the top ten….

The crew at WalletHub determined the best states to raise families based on demographics like health and safety, education and child care, unemployment rate and median family income. So which states are the "Best States To Raise A Family?" The final results from WalletHub are as follows:

Massachusetts New York Vermont Minnesota Nebraska New Hampshire Connecticut Washington North Dakota New Jersey

I was actually quite surprised to learn that South Dakota was not ranked higher than our neighbors to the north! According to the survey, some of the less desirable states to raise a family include Nevada, Mississippi, New Mexico, and South Carolina.

But, is South Dakota still a great place to raise a family despite the fact that it is not in the “Top Ten” list? Answer...yes! South Dakota ranks in the 15th spot on WalletHub's study. In fact, the state actually tops the rest when it comes to having the lowest child care costs. This factor alone is super important for working parents.

So if you're looking for a fresh start with you and your family, come to South Dakota! It's truly the state of “Great Faces, Great Places.”

