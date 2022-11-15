Sioux Falls AD Pam Gohl Joins Overtime to Talk Anderson Firing

News broke on Monday that the University of Sioux Falls would be parting ways with longtime Head Football coach Jon Anderson.

On Tuesday, USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl graciously joined ESPN Sioux Falls to talk about the move, as well as provide an update on all of the Cougar sports programs.

Appearing in the first hour of Tuesday's Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, Gohl addressed the departure of six-year Head Coach Jon Anderson.

Here is the entirety of the interview:

USF Football finished the regular season with a mark of 8-3, and fell short of a playoff appearance.

Anderson had been the Cougar Football Coach since the 2017 season, and finishes his tenure with a record of 40-17.