Sioux Falls Air Travelers Have Two New Non-stop Options Coming

By the end of 2021, getting to the coasts will be a lot easier for Sioux Falls air travelers.

Allegiant Air is adding non-stop service from Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) to John Wayne Airport/Orange County (SNA) in Southern California and to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Southern Florida.

The Sioux Falls to Orange County flight begins November 19, with fares ranging from $49 to $157 each way (plus taxes and fees). Four November flights will be offered (11/19, 11/22, 11/24, 11/28).

Starting in December the service will be offered on Mondays and Fridays with early evening departures California in December and January switching to mid-morning Sioux Falls departures in February.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood begin December 15, with fares ranging from $59 to $129 each way (plus taxes and fees).

The schedule begins with Wednesday and Sunday flights in December, before switching to Monday and Friday flights in mid-January, and then Wednesday and Sunday flights beginning in mid-February.

Allegiant currently connects South Dakota's largest with non-stop flights to Las Vegas, Nashville, Los Angeles, Austin (TX), Sanford (FL), Mesa (AZ), Punta Gorda (FL), and St. Petersburg (FL).

