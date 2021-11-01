Sioux Falls ALDI ‘Green Bean Casserole Pizza’, Really!?

ALDI now has a Take & Bake Green Bean Casserole Deli Pizza. Would you put this on your dinner table? Or maybe serve it alongside this year's Thanksgiving Turkey?

This interesting Za is described as “This Thin Crust topped with Creamy Mushroom Sauce, Green Beans, Onions, Mozzarella, White Cheddar Cheeses, and Fried Onions.” It reportedly sells for only $4.79.

I like Green Bean Casserole. I love Pizza. But I'm on the fence about putting the two together.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what some folks on Reddit are saying about the ALDI Green Bean Casserole Deli Pizza:

Baloncesto_Ricky: Um, no? nada? nyet? nowayjose?

Hedgehug17: “Honestly stuff like this is what keeps me at aldis. You never know what you’re going to find, how delicious it might be, and variety is the spice of life! I’ve made way more adventurous dishes because I started shopping there!”

Deathbeddit: “Tell me you’re having thanksgiving alone, without telling me you’re having thanksgiving alone”

Double Filled: "Slap some bacon on it and I would f#&! that up. Green bean casserole is one of my favorite holiday dishes, sometimes I just make it regardless of the time of year."

ShelteringInStPaul: "Only if it comes with turkey and mashed potatoes cheese bread."

Khunte99: "Umm…. I don’t know if I’ll eat green beans on my pizza. Anchovies, sure! Desert pizza, yes, please. Turkey and cranberries, maybe. But green beans? I don’t think so."

Sioux Falls has three ALDI store locations. Word on the street is that we should be able to find this here in the city in the month of November as an 'ALDI Find'.

The real burning question here in South Dakota is … should this Green Bean Pizza dish be called a “Casserole” or “Hotdish”?

Here Are 13 of Your Favorite Fried Foods Some foods need a fryer, others should never go near one. Forget baking. We are so obsessed with eating deep-fat fried foods. And every time you turn around, there's another menu filled with most of the items that have bathed in a hot-boiling fat vat.

There seems to be no end to what a deep fat fryer can cook. And we prove it every day with our love of crispy, greasy, burnt-tongue, salty foods.

I won't argue that an order of onion rings or sweet potato fries is the best marriage partner to a burger. Especially when they are made from scratch. So, pile them high.

What are some other delights that need the fryer?



NOW TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA: