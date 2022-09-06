Sioux Falls among Cities Expected to Grow Fastest by 2060
If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait.
South Dakota's largest city is about to get a whole lot bigger.
Sioux Falls is on a new list from 24/7 Wall St., predicting which U.S. cities will have the biggest population explosions between now and 2060.
According to population forecasts from Woods & Poole Economics, Sioux Falls is expected to see the 37th fastest growth in the next 38 years and is one of 40 cities to see its numbers increase by 50 percent or more during that time.
The city's population currently lists at 285,652, but that number is expected to grow to 438,427 by 2060 - an increase of 53.5 percent.
Of the 40 fastest-growing cities in America over the next four decades, two are expected to see their populations double - The Villages, Florida, and St. George, Utah.
U.S CITIES WITH FASTEST GROWING POPULATIONS (2022-2060)
- The Villages, Florida (+223.2%)
- St. George, Utah (+118.1%)
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas (+97.4%)
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida (+92.0%)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada (+90.5%)
- Greeley, Colorado (+89.0%)
- Bend, Oregon (+83.6%)
- Provo-Orem, Utah (+82.7%)
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-North Carolina (+81.9%)
- Port St. Lucie, Florida (+80.1%)
Florida dominated the list, with three cities in the top ten and 10 in the top 40.