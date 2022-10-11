Sioux Falls, Augustana Football Both Rise in Latest AFCA Poll

Both USF and Augustana took care of business on Saturday, picking up wins in each of their contests following the Key to the City matchup just over a week ago.

The latest AFCA poll is out, and both DII programs that call Sioux Falls home have risen higher in the latest rankings.

USF is now the 14th ranked team in the country following a dominant home win over Southwest Minnesota State 35-14.

Augustana is back in the rankings after a brief one-week absence. The Vikings are now the 24th rated team, after they defeated Upper Iowa on the road 31-14.

Here is the entirety of this week's poll:

Dropped Out: Notre Dame (Ohio) (16), Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: New Haven (Conn.), 39; Davenport (Mich.), 37; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 34; Notre Dame (Ohio), 28; Truman St. (Mo.), 11; Assumption (Mass.), 9; Emporia St. (Kan.), 8; Wayne St. (Neb.), 7; Wingate (N.C.), 7; Frostburg St. (Md.), 2; Black Hills St. (S.D.), 1; West Alabama, 1.

Next up for both teams, USF takes on UMary on the road, a 2:00 kickoff on Saturday, while Augustana plays host to Wayne State, a 1:00 start from Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Source: AFCA Polls

