One Year Ago, Sioux Falls Biggest Snowpile EVER!
Here we go, again. Winter finally arrived on Monday, January 8. Some say it's about time. Others say, %@*&$#!$&()*(%!
Much of southeastern South Dakota is under a Winter Storm Warning with 7-11 inches of snow expected in some area. Schools are closed. City crews are working continuously to keep roads clear for travel.
And when it comes time to remove the snow, will the Sioux Falls Street Department begin another snow pile like last year? Take a look at the video below as a reminder of what Snowzilla was like.
