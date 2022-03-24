Sioux Falls Broadcaster Surprises Sister For Special Ceremony

There are some moments in life you just can't miss. One of those moments for me is watching my twin sister, Katie get one step closer to becoming a doctor.

Over the weekend, Katie received her white coat from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. This is a huge accomplishment for anyone who is studying to become a veterinarian. There was no way in heck I was going to miss this momentous occasion for my sister.

Get our free mobile app

My mom and I decided it would be a great idea to surprise my sister at school in Champaign, Illinois. For the most part, Katie did not suspect that I was going to attend her ceremony until my mom kind of destroyed my cover when she ever so slightly snickered every time Katie would ask her if I was going. Nevertheless, I somehow managed to surprise her at her house, and that's thanks to her roommates who managed to keep the secret!

I spent the weekend with Katie, our dog, Honey, family, and some friends from college, all to celebrate Katie receiving her white coat from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. It was a wonderful ceremony from this outstanding Big 10 school. I've never been more proud of my sister! You can clearly tell from my cheers that I was not holding back.

Katie has worked incredibly hard for this moment, and it's paying off! Congratulations, Katie and to the entire University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2023! Everyone is so very proud of you!

2022 U of I White Coat Ceremony: Veterinary Medicine

Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: