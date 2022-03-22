Former Three Time South Dakota Player of the Year to Transfer

There has been a flurry of recent moves in College Basketball concerning former South Dakota preps, and on Tuesday afternoon a notable name shared that he will enter the transfer portal.

Matthew Mors, who in 2021 became the first three-time winner of the Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Player of the Year Award, announced on Tuesday his intentions to transfer from the University of Wisconsin.

Mors redshirted this season as the Badgers made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

As a Senior at Yankton High School, Mors averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. That season, Yankton finished with a 17-3 regular-season record and earned the second overall seed in the state basketball tournament.

Mors was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.

Per an article at Madison.com:

The South Dakota native's father, Ryan Mors, confirmed his is transferring from UW.

"He wants to get closer to home and Wisconsin just wasn't the right fit for him," Ryan Mors said in an email. "He is weighing all of his options and going to be patient. He's excited for what's next." The transfer portal allows athletes the opportunity and flexibility to explore other options if a program doesn't end up being the right fit, and we'll see where Mors and other area athletes end up moving forward. Sources: Madison.com and Matthew Mors Twitter