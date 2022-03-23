A Rapid City, South Dakota hotel has come under heavy criticism over a comment that was allegedly posted to a social media account.

According to Dakota News Now, recently the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel at 1721 North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City allegedly posted a comment on Facebook stating that Native Americans are no longer welcome on Grand Gateway Hotel property.

The comment stemmed from a shooting that happened at the Rapid City hotel early on the morning of Saturday, (March 19).

In the Dakota News Now story, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says a local hotel is purportedly banning Native Americans from its property.

Below is a copy of a screenshot allegedly taken from the hotel owner's social media account that purportedly bans Native Americans from the property. The owner's post has since been deleted from the account.

Rapid City Hotel Social Media Post Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

The alleged post stated, "Due to the killing that took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19, 2022, at 4 am, plus all the vandalism we have had since the Mayor and Police Department are working with the nonprofit organization (Dark Money). We will no long allow any Native American on the property or in Cheers Bar.”

South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports since the alleged comment was posted, the entire staff at the hotel's bar has resigned. Groups are planning a protest, along with a lawsuit in reaction to the comments made regarding the proposed ban.

SDPB also reports the manager of the Grand Gateway Hotel says the hotel does not support the comments allegedly made by the hotel's owner and the hotel has no plans to implement such a ban.

Source: Dakota News Now/South Dakota Public Broadcasting

