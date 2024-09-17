Sioux Falls Christian Now #1 in Latest SD Media Football Rankings

Sioux Falls Christian Now #1 in Latest SD Media Football Rankings

Last week, we had a two-way tie for the top spot in Class A in South Dakota High School football, and this week, that tie has been broken.

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers (3-0) are now the official top team in Class A, garnering 16 of a possible 24 first place votes.

Canton received the other eight and are still very much within striking distance of the top spot as Class A gears up for Week 4 on the schedule.

Here's the full poll this week:

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (17) 3-0 112 1

2. Lincoln (7) 3-0 101 2

3. Brandon Valley 3-0 75 3

4. Jefferson 3-0 46 4

5. O’Gorman 0-3 16 5

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Washington 3.

 

Class 11AA

1. Watertown (22) 2-1 117 2

2. Pierre (1) 2-1 82 1

3. Spearfish (1) 3-0 73 3

4. Yankton 2-1 43 4

5. Brookings 3-0 31 5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 14.

 

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (16) 3-0 112 T-1

2. Canton (8) 3-0 100 T-1

3. Lennox 2-1 50 3

4. Dakota Valley 2-1 49 4

5. Dell Rapids 2-1 37 5

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 12.

 

Class 11B

1. Winner (23) 3-0 119 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 87 3

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 74 2

4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 3-0 52 4

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-1 28 5

 

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (20) 4-0 115 1

2. Hamlin (4) 4-0 100 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-0 71 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 3-1 40 5

5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 4-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Hill City 8, Kimball/White Lake 3, Hanson 1.

 

Class 9A

1. Howard (21) 4-0 117 1

2. Wall (3) 4-0 92 2

3. Warner 4-0 73 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 3-0 50 4

5. Harding County/Bison 3-1 27 5

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 1.

 

Class 9B

1. Avon (23) 4-0 119 1

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 4-0 88 3

3. Sully Buttes 3-0 64 4

4. Faulkton Area 2-1 60 2

5. Canistota 3-1 12 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 11, Kadoka Area 6.

For the latest on your South Dakota High School football program, visit GoBound SD!

Source: Go Bound SD

