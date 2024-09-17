Sioux Falls Christian Now #1 in Latest SD Media Football Rankings
Last week, we had a two-way tie for the top spot in Class A in South Dakota High School football, and this week, that tie has been broken.
The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers (3-0) are now the official top team in Class A, garnering 16 of a possible 24 first place votes.
Canton received the other eight and are still very much within striking distance of the top spot as Class A gears up for Week 4 on the schedule.
Here's the full poll this week:
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (17) 3-0 112 1
2. Lincoln (7) 3-0 101 2
3. Brandon Valley 3-0 75 3
4. Jefferson 3-0 46 4
5. O’Gorman 0-3 16 5
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Washington 3.
Class 11AA
1. Watertown (22) 2-1 117 2
2. Pierre (1) 2-1 82 1
3. Spearfish (1) 3-0 73 3
4. Yankton 2-1 43 4
5. Brookings 3-0 31 5
Receiving votes: Tea Area 14.
Class 11A
1. SF Christian (16) 3-0 112 T-1
2. Canton (8) 3-0 100 T-1
3. Lennox 2-1 50 3
4. Dakota Valley 2-1 49 4
5. Dell Rapids 2-1 37 5
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 12.
Class 11B
1. Winner (23) 3-0 119 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 87 3
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 74 2
4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 3-0 52 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-1 28 5
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (20) 4-0 115 1
2. Hamlin (4) 4-0 100 2
3. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-0 71 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 3-1 40 5
5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 4-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Hill City 8, Kimball/White Lake 3, Hanson 1.
Class 9A
1. Howard (21) 4-0 117 1
2. Wall (3) 4-0 92 2
3. Warner 4-0 73 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 3-0 50 4
5. Harding County/Bison 3-1 27 5
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 1.
Class 9B
1. Avon (23) 4-0 119 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 4-0 88 3
3. Sully Buttes 3-0 64 4
4. Faulkton Area 2-1 60 2
5. Canistota 3-1 12 RV
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 11, Kadoka Area 6.
For the latest on your South Dakota High School football program, visit GoBound SD!
Source: Go Bound SD
