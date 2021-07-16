Sioux Falls Cop vs. Firefighter Joke Video. How’d I Miss This?

Sioux Falls Cops vs. Firefighters Joke Off Video. How'd I miss this? I don't know how I missed this but it is freaking funny!

Back in July of 2018 Captain Nick Luther of the Sioux Falls Fire Department and Officer John Ester of the Sioux Fall Police Department had a 'Bad Dad Jokes' face-off. What a great idea!

They stood apart from each other and delivered one bad dad joke after another. The deal was if one made the other laugh by telling his joke the one that told the joke got a point.

I won't tell you who won. You'll have to watch the video. But it's worth it!

Here's a sample of some of the puns that will make you laugh out loud...

Officer Ester: Do you know why God created police officers? ...So Firefighters could have heroes.

Firefighter Luther: I bought some shoes from a drug dealer. I don't know what he laced them with but I was tripping all day.

Officer Ester: What did a firefighter say when they crashed the truck into a tree? Wow...that's got to be the fastest time we've ever arrived at an accident scene.

Firefighter Luther: What do you get when you cross a dinosaur with a cop? ...Jurassic Pork.

You can watch the video for more great laughs and groans. I absolutely loved this video. Well played SFPD and SFFD! I hope you do another one of these!