Sioux Falls Cougars Announce 2025 Football Schedule

The 2024 Sioux Falls Cougar football season came to a close last month with a final mark of 8-3.

The Cougars fell just short of a playoff appearance this season and left fans already wanting more heading into the New Year.

The 2025 schedule is out as of this week, and there are a lot of big games to enjoy both at home and on the road for the USF faithful.

Per USFCougars.com:

Sioux Falls will host five games at Bob Young Field next fall, all of which will be NSIC contests, and six road games with one non-conference matchup. The NSIC will be returning to the North and South division format with Jamestown joining the league, so the Cougars will host two non-division games while hitting the road for two. Each NSIC school will play cross-division games during Weeks 1-3.

Here's a look at the entire schedule, with kickoff times TBD:

What stands out? How about the gauntlet from Weeks 3 through 7?

Sioux Falls will see Bemidji, Duluth, Mankato, and Augustana in four consecutive weeks.

This year's Key to the City game will be at Bob Young Field on Saturday, October 4th.

For the latest on the 2025 USF Cougar Football schedule and team, visit the official site below.

Source: USF Cougars

