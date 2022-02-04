If you were going to Fiddler on the Roof at the Washington Pavilion tonight, you aren't anymore.

The show scheduled for 8:00 pm Friday, February 4 has been postponed to this Sunday, February 6 at 7:00 pm.

Get our free mobile app

The delay was caused by travel delays due to weather and the tour wasn't able to reach Sioux Falls in time to put on the show tonight.

A winter storm has caused problems all the way from Texas to Maine, producing sleet and ice and making it difficult to travel.

Anyone with tickets to the February 4 show will have their tickets transferred to Sunday 7:00 pm without anything needing to be done. If you can't make it at that time, the Pavilion is offering to exchange the ticket for the Fiddler shows on Saturday, February 5 or the 2:00 pm show on Sunday, February 6. Or they can be exchanged for “I Am, He Said” - The Celebration of Neil Diamond on February 11, The Choir of Man on February 16, Potted Potter on February 18-20, Church Basement Ladies on April 10, or The British Invasion on April 21.

To make the change, call the Pavilion box office at 605-367-6000 or email info@washingtonpavilion.org.