Sioux Falls Is One of America’s Best Places to Ride a Bike
For the 13th straight year, Sioux Falls has been named as one of the best places in America to go for a bike ride.
South Dakota's largest city has received a Bronze award from the League of American Bicyclists, which generates an annual listing of the top cycling cities in the nation based on seven key elements:
- Engineering
- Education
- Encouragement
- Evaluation & Planning
- Ridership
- Crashes
- Fatalities
According to the numbers, Sioux Falls scored an average of three out of ten in the first four categories. Meanwhile, the city's percentage of commuters who bike was 0.51, with 553 crashes per 10,000 bike commuters, and 8.2 fatalities per 10,000 bike commuters.
The city was recognized for its number of bike month and bike-to-work events, and the number of bicycle-friendly laws and ordinances, as well as having an active bicycle advocacy group, and an overall bike plan that is currently being updated.
Sioux Falls did not fare as well on the number of high-speed roads with bike facilities, the amount of bicycle education in schools, and the share of the transportation budget spent on bicycling.
The League did also award six local entities awards for being 'bike friendly':
GOLD
- Spoke-n-Sport - Bicycle Shop Category
SILVER
- Blend Interactive - Technology & Information Category
BRONZE
- Electric Pulp - Technology & Information Category
- First Lutheran Church - Other Category
- Presenter Media - Professional Services Category
- Remedy Brewing Company - Brewery Category
Brookings was the only other place in South Dakota recognized as a Bike Friendly Community. The city also received a Bronze award.