Sioux Falls Is One of the Top Cities for New Moms

As we get ready to celebrate all of the moms out there this Mother's Day weekend, Sioux Falls is emerging as one of the best places in America to start a new family.

LawnStarter has examined 40 'mom-friendliness' factors and announced Best Cities for New Moms, ranking the 180 biggest cities in the country.

Sioux Falls had a very strong showing in a number of key categories, enough to land in the top 30 overall at number-29.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota's largest city actually leads the nation with the most childcare workers per 10,000 households with children under age 18 and is third overall behind only Irvine, California, and Eugene, Oregon for having the highest quality public hospitals.

Sioux Falls also had top ten showings in two of the study's seven categories and was only in the bottom half in one area:

Child Care (number of pediatricians and childcare workers, infant mortality rate) - 4th overall

Maternity Care (access to doctors, hospitals, and nurse midwives) - 9th overall

Affordability (cost of living, babysitting rates, childcare costs) - 29th overall

Socioeconomics (income, unemployment rates) - 46th overall

Social Support (access to support groups) - 62nd overall

Home and Outdoor Environment (air and water quality, crime rate) - 86th overall

Mom Protections (paid leave, job security, breastfeeding laws) - 144th overall

Overall, Orange, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, was the best city for new moms, thanks to a top ranking in maternity care and top 20 showings in three other categories (child care, mom protections, and socioeconomics).

It was one of two cities from the Golden State on the list. New Jersey also had a pair, while three Oregon cities are among the best for new moms.

BEST CITIES FOR NEW MOMS

Orange, California Boston, Massachusetts Portland, Oregon Jersey City, New Jersey San Francisco, California Salem, Oregon Eugene, Oregon Paterson, New Jersey Yonkers, New York Bellevue, Washington

Detroit was the worst of the 180 cities at the other end of the list, which was dominated by two states - Texas and Flordia - with half of the bottom ten cities.

WORST CITIES FOR NEW MOMS

Detroit, Michigan Fayetteville, North Carolina Grand Prairie, Texas Pasadena, Texas Mesquite, Texas Tallahassee, Florida North Las Vegas, Nevada Toledo, Ohio Hialeah, Florida Memphis, Tennessee

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer