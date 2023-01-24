Sioux Falls Jefferson, Harrisburg Rise in Latest BKB Poll

We're right in the middle of the high school basketball season across our great state, and yet another week of rankings are out from the South Dakota media.

Sioux Falls Jefferson and Harrisburg are among the biggest risers on the girls side, with both teams moving up a spot in the AA Rankings.

On the Boys side, Jefferson (AA), Dakota Valley (A), and Aberdeen Christian (B) are the top teams.

Here are the complete rankings from SD Media:

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (17) 9-0 85 1

2. Lincoln 8-1 68 2

3. Mitchell 7-2 50 4

4. Pierre 7-3 24 3

5. Yankton 5-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 8, Washington 8, Harrisburg 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17) 10-0 85 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 62 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 9-0 57 3

4. Rapid City Christian 11-0 30 5

5. St. Thomas More 11-1 13 4

Receiving votes: Winner 6, Dell Rapids 2.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (17) 10-0 85 2

2. White River 10-2 61 1

3. De Smet 9-2 58 3

4. Lower Brule 9-3 32 4

5. Ethan 9-1 7 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Faith 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (13) 8-1 78 1

2. O’Gorman (3) 7-2 64 2

3. Jefferson (1) 9-2 57 3

4. Harrisburg 8-2 33 5

T-5. Pierre 8-2 11 4

T-5. Stevens 9-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

1. Hamlin (14) 11-0 81 1

2. Vermillion (3) 12-0 70 2

3. St. Thomas More 10-2 43 3

4. Wagner 10-1 40 4

5. Red Cloud 11-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 11-1 85 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 9-2 66 2

3. Centerville 9-2 30 4

4. Timber Lake 10-1 26 3

5. Warner 8-2 23 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 10, Howard 5, Jones County 4, Ethan 3, Sully Buttes 2, Wall 1.

