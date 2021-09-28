Sioux Falls Man Scammed out of 10 Grand in Bitcoin and Gift Cards

A 47-year-old Sioux Falls man had a rough weekend. He's out over $10,000 after being scammed by a person posing as a Drug Enforcement Agent.

Dakota News Now reports the victim notified police of his situation on Saturday (September 25). The report states the man approached a Sioux Falls police officer on duty that day, asking how he might be able to contact the local DEA office.

The officer gave him the necessary information and then asked the question as to why he needed to speak with the DEA.

The victim said he had previously been contacted on the phone by a DEA agent who informed him that his money was somehow connected to a money-laundering investigation. According to Dakota News Now, the victim was instructed to purchase $9,000 worth of Bitcoin and $1,700 worth of gift cards and then turn them over to the person posing as a DEA agent.

Again, Sioux Falls police want the public to know, that law enforcement agencies never accept bitcoin or gift cards for any reason. Should you ever find yourself in a similar situation, let this be a reminder that you are in the process of being scammed.

What should you do...

If you think you've been scammed?

If you paid a potential scammer using a credit card or your debit card...

Notify your financial institution of the fraudulent charge. In most cases, they will reverse the transaction and help investigate.

If you paid the scammer via a gift card...

Contact the company that issued the card, to inform them that you believe it was used in a potential scam. Ask if they are somehow able to refund your money.

If you paid using a wire transfer company...

Inform the company or bank of the fraudulent charge right away. Ask them to reverse the charge.

If you paid the scam artist with cryptocurrency...

Contact the company used to send the money and tell them it was used as part of a fraudulent transaction. Inquire about the possibilities of getting the transaction reversed.

If you paid with cash...

Notify the U.S. Postal Inspection Service immediately at 877-876-2455 and ask them to intercept the package.

Always notify the FTC...

And local law enforcement of any potential scams. The information you provide can often help them spot scamming trends, educate the public, and build cases against scammers.

Source: Dakota News Now/ Federal Trade Commission

