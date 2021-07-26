Sioux Falls Marathon Training Can Be a Pain in the Ass! Literally!

Anyone who has ever run a marathon before is very familiar with the training regimen and huge time commitment involved.

You just don't wake up one day and say, hey, I think I am going to crack off 26.2 miles today.

There is some serious, grueling training involved to get yourself in a condition that allows you to run a half or full marathon.

Typically there is an 18 to 25-week training program involved with running a full marathon, and that's after you've already been running for one year prior to attempting to run your first marathon race.

People training for any kind of long-distance race need to first recognize that issues will come up. I mean, life happens right? You will have both good and bad days while training.

There will be days when your training regiment kicks your ass, sore, achy muscles after long run days, chaffing, shin splints, etc. There will also be days when you feel like you could run forever. These are the days that usually happen after you've been ramping up your mileage for a period of time and begin to build up a tolerance to longer distance runs.

Any experienced runner will tell you a degree of strength training is also a smart thing to incorporate into your marathon training program. Especially for any newbie runner. A series of exercises like squats, lunges, and planks can be instrumental in helping turn you into a better runner, not to mention they greatly reduce the chances you will acquire a few nagging injuries along the way which can literally be a real pain in the ass if you're not careful. If you have ever had a hamstring injury, you know exactly what I am talking about.

I am not participating in the Sioux Falls marathon this year. However, I remember a few years ago when I was training for a half marathon and I severely pulled a hamstring muscle in my right thigh. That injury had me gyrating around like Joe Cocker for several weeks as I was rehabbing. I was finally able to run that year, but it was looking a bit iffy there for a while.

Speaking of injuries, you should prepare yourself for the occasional running injury that can and often does crop up. You will need to make sure you account for injuries that could quite possibly happen throughout your marathon training process.

The key in all of this is to stick with it. Don't become discouraged. There is nothing more rewarding than standing in a pool of your own gravy at the completion of race day and saying to yourself, "I did it."

Good luck, and most importantly, have fun along the journey.

If you're planning on running the 2021 Sioux Falls Sanford full marathon, half marathon, 10K, or Miracle 5K on Sunday (August 29), here are a few things you need to know.

The full marathon will begin at 6:30 that morning. Followed by the half-marathon at 7:00 and the 10K at 7:10. Miracle 5K runners will hit the streets at 10:15 that morning.

All the races will start on the service road between Howard Wood Field and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and finish on the track at Howard Wood Field.

For the safety of every runner that day, the following Sioux Falls roads will be closed during race times:

N Western Avenue (From Russell to Madison) 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

N Western Avenue (From Madison to W Legion Dr.) 6 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Legion Drive (From Western to Hawthorne) 6 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

West Avenue Service Roads 6 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

N Lake Avenue (From West Avenue Service Road to Madison) 6 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Brookings, Waltz, Bailey, Covell around Veterans Memorial Park 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Madison Street (Lyndale to Menlo) 6 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Menlo Ave (Brookings to 4 th St.) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

St.) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. 4th St. (Menlo to Duluth) 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Duluth Avenue (4 th St. to 9 th St.) 6 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

St. to 9 St.) 6 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Main Avenue (9 th St. to 5 th St.) 6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

St. to 5 St.) 6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Dakota Avenue (9 th St. to 5 th St.) 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

St. to 5 St.) 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. 9th St. (Duluth to Phillips) 6 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

8th St. (Minnesota to Reid) 6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

6th St. (Minnesota to Weber) 6 a.m. -8:45 a.m.

Phillips Avenue (9th St. to Falls Park Dr.) 6:30 a.m. – 8:30a.m.

Phillips Avenue (11 th St. to 13 th St.) 7:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

St. to 13 St.) 7:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. 13th St (Phillips to Dakota) 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Dakota Avenue (13 th St. to 9 th St.) 7:30 a.m. -10 a.m.

St. to 9 St.) 7:30 a.m. -10 a.m. Marson Dr. (from Southeastern to Judy) 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Judy/54 th (from Marson to Blaine) 7 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

(from Marson to Blaine) 7 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. Blaine & Regency (from 54 th to 57 th ) 7 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.

to 57 ) 7 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. 57 th St. (right lane from Blaine to Lewis) 7 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

St. (right lane from Blaine to Lewis) 7 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. Lewis (from 57 th to 54 th ) 7:10 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.

to 54 ) 7:10 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. 54 th (from Lewis to Birchwood) 7:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

(from Lewis to Birchwood) 7:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Birchwood (from 54 th to Edgewood) 7:15 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

to Edgewood) 7:15 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Edgewood (from Birchwood to Otonka Trail) 7:20 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Otonka Trail (from Edgewood) 7:20 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Cliff Ave. (right lane from Otonka Trail to Tuthill Park entrance) 7:20 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Harlem (from Elmwood Park to McClellan) 8 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

McClellan (from Harlem to Hudson) 8 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Hudson (from McClellan to Brookings) 8 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.

Brookings (from Hudson to Western) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You can see maps for all four races and get complete race day information here.

