31 South Dakotans Running in Upcoming Boston Marathon

Monday, April 18th is the date for this year's Boston Marathon, and a good amount of South Dakotans will be giving it their all in the country's most iconic distance race.

In total, 31 South Dakotans have registered for April's event, ranging in age from 27 to 73. 17 males and 14 females will make the trip to the Northeast for the historic distance race.

There are 9 registrants from Sioux Falls and 3 total from nearby Brandon or Harrisburg.

This isn't your average half or full marathon. Per the official Marathon Tours Page:

"Runners must qualify to run the Boston Marathon by running a qualifying time at a certified marathon. Qualifying times are determined by your age on the date of the Boston Marathon in which you will be participating."

These runners are the best of the best nationally, and the event features a total of more than 30,000 runners each year. Since the race began in 1897 with a total of 18 entrants, it has steadily grown to a can't miss event on the national and global radar.

As for a description of the annual 26.2 mile journey:

"The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon, ranks as one of the world's most prestigious road racing events, and is the only Abbott World Marathon Majors race that requires a qualifying performance time. Held annually on Patriot’s Day, a holiday celebrated in Massachusetts and Maine in observance of the beginning of the American Revolutionary War, the Boston Marathon is rich in history and tradition. The legendary point-to-point course starts in rural Hopkinton, passes through numerous quaint New England towns before finishing on Boylston Street in the heart of Boston."

For a complete list of South Dakota's participants, visit the official site. Best of luck to all of our in-state participants in this April's edition of the Boston Marathon.

Sources: Marathon Tours and B.A.A.

