The Sioux Falls Marathon Will Be Here Before You Know It

And they're off! The Sioux Falls Marathon is one of many events that highlight summer in Sioux Falls, and it's time to get registered and train for this year's event.

There are a ton of different events to choose from, and it's a great way to get out and explore the Sioux Empire.

August 28th is the date to save for this year's event, and you can register and find out more information online on the event's official site.

IRONMAN 70.3 Steelhead Getty Images for IRONMAN loading...

Here's a description of the annual race from the site:

Join runners from across the nation on a journey through Downtown Sioux Falls, Falls Park, one of the nation's finest bike trails, and the historic district.

If you aren't much of a runner or don't want to race, there are a lot of other ways to get involved, including being a spectator:

Running a marathon is hard work and community support can go a long way in helping propel runners across the finish line. On Sunday, August 28, line the streets of Sioux Falls to show your support for marathon participants!

IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines Getty Images for IRONMAN loading...

Lastly, regardless of what event you plan to run, walk, or participate in, it's all for a great cause!

A portion of the net proceeds from the Sioux Falls Marathon will be donated to the Sanford Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The 2020 Marathon raised more than $20,000 for children in the Sioux Empire.

Be sure to check out the official site, get registered, or get involved in this great event that has helped Sioux Falls thrive!

Source: Sioux Falls Marathon Official Site

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Get our free mobile app