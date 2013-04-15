Sioux Falls Native Alex Schultz Has a Big Day at the Plate For Omaha

Former Lincoln High School standout Alex Schultz is having quite a freshman season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha baseball team.

Schultz has started in the outfield in 24 of the Mavericks 25 games, hitting .299, with 14 runs scored, 13 RBI, four doubles, and three stolen bases.

In a Summit League game against Western Illinois, Sunday in Omaha, Schultz was the star offensively and had a hand in four of Omaha's five runs, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Omaha is the hottest team in the Summit right now, with eight straight wins, to lead the league by three games over second place South Dakota State. Those two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Brookings Friday.