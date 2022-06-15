Sioux Falls Native Joe Krabbenhoft Promoted at Wisconsin

Sioux Falls native Joe Krabbenhoft had some great moments as a player at Wisconsin and he is hoping to continue to make even more memories in his new role with the Badgers.

Krabbenhoft has been an assistant coach for six season with the Badgers and is being promoted to associate head coach.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard made the announcement on Monday and had nothing but praise for the once standout on the court and now standout on the bench.

"Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation's most consistent programs," Gard said. "He continues to check every box you could possibly want in a coach, recruiter, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes. He has a superb understanding of who we are, who we need to be, and what and who makes us successful on and off the court at Wisconsin. His work ethic and track record make him more than worthy to receive the title and position of associate head coach. It's been a very rewarding experience to watch his growth and development over the past 18 years from a player I recruited out of Sioux Falls to one of college basketball's finest assistant coaches. "I've got a tremendous coaching staff with Dean, Joe and Sharif and I understand unequivocally how fortunate I am to have them by my side as we continue to chase championships."

Clearly the respect for Krabbenhoft as an assistant isn't just shared by his head coach but throughout coaching circles around the country.

Krabbenhoft starred at Sioux Falls Roosevelt before going on to play at Wisconsin where he starred as well.

After his college career, he played a little bit professionally, before turning his career to coaching and is being rewarded for that hard work and success.