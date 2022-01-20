Sioux Falls Not Feeling the Love on National Cheese Lover’s Day
For the past 84 years in the United States, the date of January 20th has been best known for something that happens every four years - the inauguration of a President.
Franklin Roosevelt ushered in the new tradition of January 20th swearing-ins back in 1937. Previous ceremonies were held in March.
But every January 20th is also a day of recognition across the country for one of our favorite things - cheese.
National Cheese Lover's Day celebrates the more than 1,400 varieties of cheese that tempt our tastebuds.
So which cities in America are home to the biggest cheese lovers?
LawnStarter looked at things like cheese availability, quality, and access in a given community and ranked the top 181 cities in the country.
Sioux Falls was not feeling the love on this list.
South Dakota's largest city did pull down a top 25 ranking in quality, which is not surprising with the likes of Dimock Cheese and Stensland Family Farms' products in our own backyard.
But the city couldn't climb out of the bottom half of the rankings in the other three categories.
As for access, which includes the number of cheese shops, farmers' markets, and cheese factories in an area, Sioux Falls ranked 117th.
We took another tumble in affordability - 121st overall.
But it was Sioux Falls' community score that provided the biggest blow.
Our lack of cheese-related events and festivals, cheese and wine meetup groups, and cheese tasting classes managed a ranking of just 167.
It all adds up to an overall ranking in the bottom 25 percent nationally - 146th out of 181 cities.
BEST CITIES FOR CHEESE LOVERS
- Chicago, Illinois
- Modesto, California
- San Francisco, California
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- New York, New York
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Los Angeles, California
- Washington, DC
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
