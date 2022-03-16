Sioux Falls Planning a Fire at 49th Street and I-29 on Wednesday

Just a little heads up for you, if you see a rather large fire burning in Sioux Falls this afternoon, as you head back from lunch, or maybe on your way home from work today, don't be alarmed. It's all part of a plan. Unlike the Billy Joel song, "We Started the Fire" in this case.

The city of Sioux Falls is planning on having a controlled burn on Wednesday afternoon, (March 16) on a large piece of land near the 49th Street and I-29 intersection.

According to Dakota News Now, the controlled burn will take place on roughly 11.6 acres of property on 49th street near the I-29 intersection between the hours of 1:00 and 5:00 PM today.

The controlled burn is being conducted by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue on a piece of city-owned drainage property.

The trained professionals from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be on hand throughout the entire burn to manage the blaze, monitor smoke, and make sure the fire gets extinguished properly.

So in the immortal words of Frank Drebin from the motion picture Naked Gun, "All right, move on, nothing to see here, please disperse, nothing to see here, please!"

Source: Dakota News Now

